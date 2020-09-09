Argonaut Gold (OTCMKTS:ARNGF) Now Covered by Analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners

Echelon Wealth Partners initiated coverage on shares of Argonaut Gold (OTCMKTS:ARNGF) in a report released on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

ARNGF has been the topic of several other research reports. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Argonaut Gold from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Laurentian reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $6.25 price target on shares of Argonaut Gold in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Argonaut Gold from $3.25 to $4.25 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets restated a buy rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Argonaut Gold in a report on Sunday, July 5th. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and set a $6.25 price target on shares of Argonaut Gold in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $4.65.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ARNGF opened at $2.00 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.08 and its 200 day moving average is $1.44. Argonaut Gold has a 52 week low of $0.53 and a 52 week high of $2.63.

Argonaut Gold Inc engages in the exploration, mine development, and production activities in North America. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its primary assets include the El Castillo mine located in the State of Durango, Mexico; and the San Agustin project located in the State of Durango, Mexico.

