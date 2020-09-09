Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, BidAskClub reports.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ARCE. UBS Group upgraded shares of Arco Platform from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $57.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Arco Platform from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arco Platform from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Arco Platform from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.80.
NASDAQ ARCE opened at $47.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.71. Arco Platform has a twelve month low of $29.09 and a twelve month high of $59.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -176.44 and a beta of 0.74.
About Arco Platform
Arco Platform Limited, a technology company in the education sector, provides a pedagogical system with technology-enabled features to deliver educational content to private schools in Brazil. The company's curriculum solutions provide educational content from basic to secondary education K-12 curriculum in printed and digital formats delivered through its platform.
Featured Story: S&P/TSX Index
Receive News & Ratings for Arco Platform Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arco Platform and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.