Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) Lowered to “Hold” at ValuEngine

Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Arco Platform from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $46.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Arco Platform from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Arco Platform from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arco Platform from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arco Platform has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.80.

Get Arco Platform alerts:

NASDAQ ARCE traded down $4.31 on Wednesday, reaching $43.33. 15,124 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 237,406. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -159.78 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.71. Arco Platform has a fifty-two week low of $29.09 and a fifty-two week high of $59.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Arco Platform during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Arco Platform by 67.4% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Arco Platform by 92.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Arco Platform in the 2nd quarter valued at $164,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arco Platform in the 1st quarter valued at $220,000.

Arco Platform Company Profile

Arco Platform Limited, a technology company in the education sector, provides a pedagogical system with technology-enabled features to deliver educational content to private schools in Brazil. The company's curriculum solutions provide educational content from basic to secondary education K-12 curriculum in printed and digital formats delivered through its platform.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Arco Platform Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arco Platform and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.