APG Asset Management N.V. Sells 16,600 Shares of FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

APG Asset Management N.V. reduced its position in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 10.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 16,600 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. owned about 0.16% of FleetCor Technologies worth $31,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in FleetCor Technologies by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,118,649 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,327,915,000 after buying an additional 1,613,909 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 20.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,567,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $851,939,000 after purchasing an additional 759,746 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 70.9% in the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,743,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $325,319,000 after purchasing an additional 723,560 shares during the last quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 70.4% in the first quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 1,490,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $278,079,000 after purchasing an additional 615,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 23.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,483,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $276,788,000 after purchasing an additional 283,196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.51% of the company’s stock.

FLT stock opened at $231.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $250.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $243.52. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $168.51 and a 52-week high of $329.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.11. FleetCor Technologies had a net margin of 29.88% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The firm had revenue of $525.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $527.51 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FleetCor Technologies, Inc. will post 10.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on FleetCor Technologies from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of FleetCor Technologies from $291.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.71.

About FleetCor Technologies

FleetCor Technologies, Inc provides commercial payment solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers fuel payment solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers. Its fuel payment products are in the form of plastic cards, electronic RFID tags, and paper vouchers to purchase fuel, oil, vehicle maintenance supplies and services, and building supplies.

