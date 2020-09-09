APG Asset Management N.V. Purchases 2,257 Shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC)

APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 322,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,257 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. owned approximately 0.08% of PNC Financial Services Group worth $30,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PNC. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 5.7% during the first quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 4,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group during the first quarter valued at $113,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 5.8% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 46,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,445,000 after purchasing an additional 2,549 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 810.6% during the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 10,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 9,727 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 18.5% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PNC. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $138.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of PNC Financial Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $130.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Standpoint Research began coverage on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, May 18th. They issued an “accumulate” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens raised shares of PNC Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. PNC Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.92.

Shares of NYSE:PNC opened at $110.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.26. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a 52 week low of $79.41 and a 52 week high of $161.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $109.11 and a 200 day moving average of $107.68.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported ($1.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($2.78). The business had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 35.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.88 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

