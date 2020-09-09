APG Asset Management N.V. Grows Stock Holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 20.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,123,871 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 189,362 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. owned about 0.34% of Juniper Networks worth $22,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JNPR. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Juniper Networks by 154.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,569,500 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $173,039,000 after purchasing an additional 4,588,939 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Juniper Networks in the first quarter worth about $136,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 497.6% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 68,103 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,557,000 after buying an additional 56,707 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 68.9% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 153,111 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,750,000 after buying an additional 62,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rampart Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 217.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 8,609 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 5,899 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

Shares of NYSE:JNPR opened at $22.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.56 and its 200 day moving average is $22.88. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.20 and a 1 year high of $26.49.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The network equipment provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 8.71%. Juniper Networks’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is currently 66.12%.

In other news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.83, for a total transaction of $167,895.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

JNPR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $26.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Juniper Networks from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Juniper Networks from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Juniper Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.89.

Juniper Networks Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers various routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy new high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that functions as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

See Also: FinTech

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.