APG Asset Management N.V. Boosts Holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,973 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,996 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. owned about 0.18% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $30,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 35.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,801 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $12,982,000 after purchasing an additional 4,905 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 17,631 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $12,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 170.3% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 27,979 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $19,320,000 after acquiring an additional 17,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 44 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Chairman Robert F. Spoerry sold 1,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $973.54, for a total transaction of $1,650,150.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 7,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,635,474.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $947.74, for a total transaction of $947,740.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $947,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,589 shares of company stock valued at $10,065,288. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $947.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $579.40 and a fifty-two week high of $1,009.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $938.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $790.80.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.27 by $1.02. The firm had revenue of $690.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $647.43 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 18.61% and a return on equity of 138.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 23.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Friday, July 31st. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $755.00 to $830.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $733.20.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. The company operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. It offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

