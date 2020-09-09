APG Asset Management N.V. Acquires Shares of 1,581,619 Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR)

APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,581,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,290,000. APG Asset Management N.V. owned about 0.18% of Carrier Global as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the second quarter worth $26,000. 1776 Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the second quarter worth $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the second quarter worth $26,000. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the second quarter worth $28,000. 83.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of CARR stock opened at $29.57 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. Carrier Global has a 1 year low of $11.50 and a 1 year high of $31.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.80.
Several research firms recently commented on CARR. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Carrier Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Carrier Global presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.18.
Carrier Global Company Profile
There is no company description available for Carrier Global Corp.
