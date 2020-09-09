APG Asset Management N.V. Acquires Shares of 1,581,619 Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR)

APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,581,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,290,000. APG Asset Management N.V. owned about 0.18% of Carrier Global as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the second quarter worth $26,000. 1776 Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the second quarter worth $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the second quarter worth $26,000. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the second quarter worth $28,000. 83.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CARR stock opened at $29.57 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. Carrier Global has a 1 year low of $11.50 and a 1 year high of $31.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.80.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. Research analysts expect that Carrier Global will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on CARR. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Carrier Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Carrier Global presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.18.

