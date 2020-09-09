Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) Shares Sold by Balyasny Asset Management LLC

Balyasny Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) by 50.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,150,592 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,159,526 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned about 0.30% of Apache worth $15,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Apache in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Apache by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 59,291 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Apache by 92.8% in the 2nd quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 65,628 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 31,590 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Apache by 76.8% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 127,972 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 55,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank raised its stake in shares of Apache by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 3,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:APA traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.72. 79,095 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,420,754. Apache Co. has a one year low of $3.80 and a one year high of $33.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 4.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The energy company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.27. Apache had a negative net margin of 131.89% and a negative return on equity of 1.72%. The business had revenue of $752.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Apache Co. will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apache in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Apache from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Evercore ISI upgraded Apache from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Apache from $10.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised Apache from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $13.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.16.

Apache Company Profile

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

