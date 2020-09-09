Anpac Bio-Medical Science (ANPC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Anpac Bio-Medical Science (NASDAQ:ANPC) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, September 10th. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ ANPC opened at $4.69 on Wednesday. Anpac Bio-Medical Science has a 1-year low of $4.55 and a 1-year high of $12.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.03 and a 200-day moving average of $7.18.

About Anpac Bio-Medical Science

Anpac Bio-Medical Science Co, Ltd., a biotechnology company, researches, develops, markets, and sells multi-cancer screening and detection tests to corporations and life insurance companies in the People's Republic of China and the United States. It also manufactures cancer differentiation analysis devices; and offers physical checkup package services.

