Anglo American (LON:AAL) Price Target Increased to GBX 2,500 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank

Anglo American (LON:AAL) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank from GBX 2,200 ($28.75) to GBX 2,500 ($32.67) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the mining company’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 34.09% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Anglo American in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a GBX 1,900 ($24.83) price objective for the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Anglo American to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from GBX 1,475 ($19.27) to GBX 2,200 ($28.75) in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,984.67 ($25.93).

AAL opened at GBX 1,864.40 ($24.36) on Monday. Anglo American has a 12 month low of GBX 1,018.20 ($13.30) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,266 ($29.61). The stock has a market capitalization of $25.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,894.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,688.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.43, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

In related news, insider Nonkululeko Nyembezi purchased 127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,840 ($24.04) per share, with a total value of £2,336.80 ($3,053.44). Insiders have acquired 151 shares of company stock valued at $278,107 in the last three months.

Anglo American plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploring, mining, and processing various metals and minerals worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel and manganese ores, as well as alloys.

