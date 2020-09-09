Ancora Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Ancora Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 12.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,147 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,411 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UPS. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,887,191 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,321,617,000 after acquiring an additional 749,993 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,136,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $946,979,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256,253 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,877,515 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $922,779,000 after acquiring an additional 3,412,002 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 1.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,486,401 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $884,515,000 after acquiring an additional 153,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 11.6% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,737,167 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $816,226,000 after purchasing an additional 907,275 shares during the period. 55.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 9,825 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.15, for a total value of $1,563,648.75. Also, Director David P. Abney sold 62,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.56, for a total transaction of $10,067,112.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 80,291 shares of company stock valued at $12,848,237. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of UPS stock opened at $156.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $138.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.10, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.99. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.00 and a 1 year high of $166.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $149.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.56.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $1.06. The company had revenue of $20.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.42 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 156.85% and a net margin of 5.66%. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 21st. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.65%.

UPS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Standpoint Research lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on United Parcel Service from $118.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Cowen lifted their target price on United Parcel Service from $101.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on United Parcel Service from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.45.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

