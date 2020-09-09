Ancora Advisors LLC Acquires 335 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,927 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.4% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 21,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 7,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. 76.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CL has been the subject of several recent research reports. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Thursday, July 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.33.

In related news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 85,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.37, for a total transaction of $6,562,397.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 282,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,543,747.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP John J. Huston sold 84,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total transaction of $6,552,967.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 82,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,405,013.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 256,206 shares of company stock worth $19,617,943 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CL stock opened at $75.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.40, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $66.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.58. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $58.49 and a 52 week high of $80.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.35.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 559.34% and a net margin of 16.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 20th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 17th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is 62.19%.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

