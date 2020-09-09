Ancora Advisors LLC Acquires 227 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 16.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,589 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 65.0% in the 2nd quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Motco lifted its position in Netflix by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 688.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 71 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 325.0% in the 1st quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 85 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Netflix by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 88 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on NFLX. Credit Suisse Group cut Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $550.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Imperial Capital lifted their price target on Netflix from $485.00 to $489.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Netflix from $485.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Netflix from $475.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $470.00 price target (up from $460.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $488.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $507.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $227.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.50, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $252.28 and a 1 year high of $575.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $499.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $436.27.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 33.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 57,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.40, for a total transaction of $26,477,024.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,260 shares in the company, valued at $26,477,024. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.77, for a total value of $5,057,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,023.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 248,524 shares of company stock worth $121,935,040. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

