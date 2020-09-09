Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Encavis (CAP)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Encavis (ETR: CAP):

9/7/2020 – Encavis was given a new €17.20 ($20.24) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/2/2020 – Encavis was given a new €15.00 ($17.65) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/1/2020 – Encavis was given a new €13.50 ($15.88) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/1/2020 – Encavis had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

8/26/2020 – Encavis was given a new €13.50 ($15.88) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/26/2020 – Encavis had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

Shares of CAP stock opened at €13.74 ($16.16) on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €14.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is €11.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 245.23. Encavis AG has a 1-year low of €6.76 ($7.95) and a 1-year high of €15.50 ($18.24). The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.76.

Encavis AG, an independent power producer, engages in the acquisition, construction, operation, and installation of solar and onshore wind parks. It operates through PV Parks, PV Service, Wind Parks, and Asset Management segments. The company operates 173 solar parks and 67 wind parks with an installed capacity of approximately 1.9 gigawatt (GW) in Germany, Italy, France, the United Kingdom, Austria, Finland, Sweden, Denmark, and the Netherlands.

