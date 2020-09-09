Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Fanhua (FANH)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Fanhua (NASDAQ: FANH):

9/2/2020 – Fanhua was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $23.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Fanhua Inc. is a provider of financial services. Its product and services comprises property, casualty and life insurance products and insurance claims adjusting services. The company’s online segment includes CNpad, a mobile sales support application, Baoxian.com, an online entry portal for comparing and purchasing health, accident, travel and homeowner insurance products and eHuzhu a non-profit online mutual aid. Fanhua Inc. formerly known as CNinsure Inc. is headquatered in Guangzhou, China. “

9/1/2020 – Fanhua was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

8/31/2020 – Fanhua was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Fanhua Inc. is a provider of financial services. Its product and services comprises property, casualty and life insurance products and insurance claims adjusting services. The company’s online segment includes CNpad, a mobile sales support application, Baoxian.com, an online entry portal for comparing and purchasing health, accident, travel and homeowner insurance products and eHuzhu a non-profit online mutual aid. Fanhua Inc. formerly known as CNinsure Inc. is headquatered in Guangzhou, China. “

8/27/2020 – Fanhua was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $24.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Fanhua Inc. is a provider of financial services. Its product and services comprises property, casualty and life insurance products and insurance claims adjusting services. The company’s online segment includes CNpad, a mobile sales support application, Baoxian.com, an online entry portal for comparing and purchasing health, accident, travel and homeowner insurance products and eHuzhu a non-profit online mutual aid. Fanhua Inc. formerly known as CNinsure Inc. is headquatered in Guangzhou, China. “

8/18/2020 – Fanhua was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Fanhua Inc. is a provider of financial services. Its product and services comprises property, casualty and life insurance products and insurance claims adjusting services. The company’s online segment includes CNpad, a mobile sales support application, Baoxian.com, an online entry portal for comparing and purchasing health, accident, travel and homeowner insurance products and eHuzhu a non-profit online mutual aid. Fanhua Inc. formerly known as CNinsure Inc. is headquatered in Guangzhou, China. “

7/21/2020 – Fanhua was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Fanhua Inc. is a provider of financial services. Its product and services comprises property, casualty and life insurance products and insurance claims adjusting services. The company’s online segment includes CNpad, a mobile sales support application, Baoxian.com, an online entry portal for comparing and purchasing health, accident, travel and homeowner insurance products and eHuzhu a non-profit online mutual aid. Fanhua Inc. formerly known as CNinsure Inc. is headquatered in Guangzhou, China. “

Shares of NASDAQ FANH traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.66. The company had a trading volume of 107 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,053. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.91 and a beta of 0.96. Fanhua Inc has a 52-week low of $16.19 and a 52-week high of $28.28.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 8th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 4th. Fanhua’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.59%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fanhua by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Fanhua by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 11,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in Fanhua during the 1st quarter worth $263,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in Fanhua during the 1st quarter worth $340,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Fanhua by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 4,061 shares during the last quarter. 31.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fanhua Inc distributes insurance products in China. It operates through two segments, Insurance Agency and Claims Adjusting. The Insurance Agency segment provides property and casualty insurance products, including automobile, individual accident, travel, disability income, commercial property, construction, and other property and casualty products; and life insurance products, such as individual health, individual whole life, individual term life, individual endowment life, and individual annuity, as well as group life and participating insurance products.

