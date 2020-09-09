Analysts Issue Forecasts for Workhorse Group Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:WKHS)

Workhorse Group Inc (NASDAQ:WKHS) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Workhorse Group in a report issued on Wednesday, September 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst C. Rusch anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Workhorse Group’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Workhorse Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Workhorse Group from $4.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. BidaskClub raised shares of Workhorse Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Workhorse Group from $10.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Workhorse Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

NASDAQ:WKHS opened at $21.38 on Monday. Workhorse Group has a 12 month low of $1.32 and a 12 month high of $23.85. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -11.56 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.88.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.76) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($1.64). The business had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.30 million.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WKHS. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Workhorse Group by 298.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 14,450 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Workhorse Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Workhorse Group by 75.1% during the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 9,280 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Workhorse Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Workhorse Group by 78.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 10,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Joseph Theodore Lukens, Jr. sold 500,000 shares of Workhorse Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.40, for a total transaction of $9,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,500,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,600,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Raymond Joseph Chess sold 4,000 shares of Workhorse Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.32, for a total transaction of $61,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 153,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,347,682.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 733,798 shares of company stock worth $13,102,832 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Workhorse Group Inc designs, manufactures, builds, sells, and leases battery-electric vehicles and aircraft in the United States. It operates through two divisions, Automotive and Aviation. The company also develops cloud-based and real-time telematics performance monitoring systems that enable fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency.

