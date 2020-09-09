Analysts Anticipate Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc (NYSE:SOI) to Post -$0.10 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc (NYSE:SOI) will report ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.03) and the lowest is ($0.13). Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure posted earnings per share of $0.37 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 127%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure will report full-year earnings of $0.01 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to $0.23. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.22) to $0.22. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.01). Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 1.00%. The business had revenue of $9.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.39 million.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SOI. Wells Fargo & Co cut Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.64.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the first quarter worth about $36,498,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the second quarter valued at about $2,636,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 905.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 345,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 310,911 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 52.8% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 880,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,622,000 after purchasing an additional 304,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 305.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 347,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,361,000 after buying an additional 261,999 shares during the period. 54.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SOI opened at $7.33 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.23. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a 52-week low of $4.50 and a 52-week high of $15.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 7.23 and a current ratio of 7.32. The stock has a market cap of $342.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -733.00 and a beta of 2.14.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 7th will be issued a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.73%. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s payout ratio is currently 31.82%.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc manufactures and rents mobile proppant and chemical management systems to unload, store, and deliver proppant and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. Its systems to transfer large quantities of proppant and chemicals to the well sites.

