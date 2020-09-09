Analysts Anticipate Inogen Inc (NASDAQ:INGN) to Post -$0.02 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Inogen Inc (NASDAQ:INGN) to announce ($0.02) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Inogen’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.21) to $0.19. Inogen posted earnings of $0.31 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 106.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inogen will report full-year earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.49) to $0.26. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to $0.57. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Inogen.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.20. Inogen had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 2.68%. The business had revenue of $71.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inogen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Inogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Inogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Inogen from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of Inogen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Inogen by 3.6% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,018 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Inogen by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,329 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Inogen by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,002 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,996,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Inogen by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,101 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $998,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Inogen during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000.

Shares of Inogen stock traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $26.96. 438 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 177,142. Inogen has a 1-year low of $26.87 and a 1-year high of $76.89. The company has a current ratio of 5.98, a quick ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $612.77 million, a PE ratio of 90.03 and a beta of 0.78.

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, primarily develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators for patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

