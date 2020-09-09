Analysts Anticipate Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) to Post $0.44 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) will report $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Axis Capital’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.35 and the highest is $0.49. Axis Capital reported earnings of ($0.39) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 212.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Axis Capital will report full-year earnings of $0.39 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.57. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.85 to $4.91. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Axis Capital.

Axis Capital (NYSE:AXS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.18. Axis Capital had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a negative return on equity of 1.85%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AXS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axis Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Axis Capital from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Axis Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

In other news, Director Charles A. Davis acquired 225,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.61 per share, with a total value of $8,912,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 42,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,668,373.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Charles A. Davis bought 372,707 shares of Axis Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.09 per share, for a total transaction of $15,687,237.63. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 42,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,772,830.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 3,650,907 shares of company stock valued at $159,386,226. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Axis Capital by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 197,239 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,999,000 after purchasing an additional 19,675 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Axis Capital by 15.9% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 90,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,513,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in shares of Axis Capital in the second quarter worth $236,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Axis Capital by 15.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 187,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,601,000 after purchasing an additional 24,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Axis Capital by 21.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,634 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 2,806 shares during the last quarter. 91.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AXS traded up $0.62 on Wednesday, hitting $47.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 923 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,011,130. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 25.19 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.53 and a 200-day moving average of $42.35. Axis Capital has a 12-month low of $31.82 and a 12-month high of $67.51.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, hull, and war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

