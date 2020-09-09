Analysts Anticipate Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) to Announce $1.14 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) will report earnings per share of $1.14 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Altria Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.17 and the lowest is $1.12. Altria Group posted earnings of $1.08 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Altria Group will report full year earnings of $4.31 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.26 to $4.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.38 to $4.71. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Altria Group.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.03. Altria Group had a positive return on equity of 109.11% and a negative net margin of 3.57%. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MO. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Altria Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, June 8th. ValuEngine cut Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays cut Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.36.

Shares of MO stock opened at $43.26 on Wednesday. Altria Group has a fifty-two week low of $30.95 and a fifty-two week high of $51.78. The stock has a market cap of $80.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.86 dividend. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 79.62%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 6,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 330,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,970,000 after purchasing an additional 8,802 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,755,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,154,000 after purchasing an additional 88,674 shares in the last quarter. 62.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

