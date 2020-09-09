Ampal American Israel (OTCMKTS:AMPLQ) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Ampal American Israel Corp (OTCMKTS:AMPLQ) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. Ampal American Israel shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 100 shares traded.

Ampal American Israel Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AMPLQ)

Ampal-American Israel Corp. is engaged in acquiring interests of businesses in the state of israel of that are israel-related. The company investment principally focus on companies and ventures. It operates in five segments: chemical, energy, real estate rental, leisure-time and finance. The company was founded in 1942 and is headquartered in Herzliya, Israel.

Read More: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for Ampal American Israel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ampal American Israel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.