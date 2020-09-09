Amerisafe, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) Shares Acquired by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in shares of Amerisafe, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 445,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Amerisafe were worth $24,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Amerisafe by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 639,961 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,258,000 after acquiring an additional 35,933 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Amerisafe by 92.9% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 353,068 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $21,591,000 after purchasing an additional 170,047 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Amerisafe by 6.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 316,459 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $20,402,000 after purchasing an additional 18,340 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Amerisafe by 2.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 278,031 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,005,000 after purchasing an additional 5,865 shares during the period. Finally, New South Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amerisafe by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 248,646 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,030,000 after buying an additional 13,495 shares during the last quarter. 98.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMSF shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Amerisafe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Amerisafe in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Amerisafe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Amerisafe currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMSF opened at $64.68 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.25. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 0.34. Amerisafe, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.02 and a fifty-two week high of $80.65.

Amerisafe (NASDAQ:AMSF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $83.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.34 million. Amerisafe had a net margin of 25.63% and a return on equity of 20.07%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amerisafe, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. Amerisafe’s payout ratio is currently 23.48%.

About Amerisafe

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. Its workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. The company provides workers' compensation insurance for small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, principally construction, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, agriculture, maritime, and oil and gas.

