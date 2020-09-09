American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) versus Sunlands Online Education Group (NASDAQ:STG) Critical Survey

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) and Sunlands Online Education Group (NYSE:STG) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get American Public Education alerts:

93.3% of American Public Education shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.7% of Sunlands Online Education Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.7% of American Public Education shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings for American Public Education and Sunlands Online Education Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Public Education 0 2 1 0 2.33 Sunlands Online Education Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

American Public Education currently has a consensus target price of $34.33, indicating a potential upside of 19.96%. Given American Public Education’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe American Public Education is more favorable than Sunlands Online Education Group.

Volatility and Risk

American Public Education has a beta of 0.69, meaning that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sunlands Online Education Group has a beta of 2.53, meaning that its stock price is 153% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares American Public Education and Sunlands Online Education Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Public Education 4.41% 5.66% 4.68% Sunlands Online Education Group -21.40% N/A -11.94%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares American Public Education and Sunlands Online Education Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Public Education $286.27 million 1.48 $10.01 million $1.09 26.26 Sunlands Online Education Group $315.13 million 0.59 -$56.71 million N/A N/A

American Public Education has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sunlands Online Education Group.

Summary

American Public Education beats Sunlands Online Education Group on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

American Public Education Company Profile

American Public Education, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates through two segments, American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 108 degree programs and 109 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security. The company also provides diploma in practical nursing and an associate degree in nursing; and an online registered nurse to Bachelor of Science in nursing completion program. American Public Education, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Charles Town, West Virginia.

Sunlands Online Education Group Company Profile

Sunlands Technology Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online education services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers various degree- and diploma-oriented post-secondary courses, including preparation courses for the self-taught higher education examination (STE) for learners pursuing associate diplomas or bachelor's degrees, as well as for the entrance examinations of master of business administration programs. Its STE courses cover 18 majors, including Chinese language and literature, law, pre-school education, project management, marketing, English, human resource management, business administration, business management, modern corporate governance, finance, financial management, advertising, accounting, energy management, administrative management, international trade, and computer information management. The company also provides professional certification preparation course offerings that cover various industries and professions, such as accounting, human resources, teaching, and finance. As of December 31, 2017, it had approximately 1,750 self-developed learning outcome trees covering 123,000 knowledge points. The company was formerly known as Sunlands Online Education Group. Sunlands Technology Group was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for American Public Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Public Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.