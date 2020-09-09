American Brivision (Holding) (OTCMKTS:ABVC) Stock Price Down 1.2%

Shares of American Brivision (Holding) Corp (OTCMKTS:ABVC) fell 1.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.00 and last traded at $4.00. 750 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 915 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.05.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.15.

American Brivision (Holding) Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ABVC)

American BriVision (Holding) Corporation, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs and medical devices to fulfill unmet medical needs in the United States. The company's licensed products include ABV-1501, a combination therapy for triple negative breast cancer; ABV-1502, a combination therapy for solid tumors with Anti-PD1; ABV-1503, a combination therapy for chronic lymphocytic leukemia; ABV-1504 for depressive disorders; ABV-1505, a combination therapy for attention deficit hyperactivity disorder; BFC-1401, a vitreous substitute for vitrectomy; and Maitake combination therapy.

