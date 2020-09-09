American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Raised to Sell at BidaskClub

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on AAL. Citigroup boosted their price target on American Airlines Group from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 18th. ValuEngine raised American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on American Airlines Group in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised American Airlines Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.13.

Shares of AAL traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.22. The stock had a trading volume of 676,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,183,232. American Airlines Group has a 12 month low of $8.25 and a 12 month high of $31.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.29.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The airline reported ($7.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($7.03) by ($0.79). American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 124.31% and a negative net margin of 10.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 86.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that American Airlines Group will post -18.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,451,724 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $29,887,000 after acquiring an additional 49,612 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in American Airlines Group by 125.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 192,632 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,518,000 after buying an additional 107,130 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in American Airlines Group by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 421,200 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $5,134,000 after buying an additional 66,600 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in American Airlines Group by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 621,192 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $7,573,000 after buying an additional 10,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in American Airlines Group by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 569,542 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $6,942,000 after buying an additional 23,850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a mainline fleet of 956 aircraft. It serves 350 destinations in approximately 50 countries, principally from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC The company was formerly known as AMR Corporation and changed its name to American Airlines Group Inc in December 2013.

