Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Updates FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.21-4.38 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.31. Altria Group also updated its FY20 guidance to $4.21 to $4.38 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MO. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Altria Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler reiterated a buy rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Citigroup increased their target price on Altria Group from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Altria Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altria Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $50.36.

Shares of MO opened at $43.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $80.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.83, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.65 and a 200-day moving average of $40.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76. Altria Group has a 52 week low of $30.95 and a 52 week high of $51.78.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. Altria Group had a positive return on equity of 109.11% and a negative net margin of 3.57%. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Altria Group will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.86 dividend. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.99%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.62%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

