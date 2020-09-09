Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.21 to $4.38 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.31. Altria Group also updated its FY 2020
Pre-Market guidance to 4.21-4.38 EPS.
Altria Group stock opened at $43.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $80.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.65 and a 200-day moving average of $40.23. Altria Group has a 52 week low of $30.95 and a 52 week high of $51.78.
Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. Altria Group had a positive return on equity of 109.11% and a negative net margin of 3.57%. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Altria Group will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
MO has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine lowered Altria Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Piper Sandler reissued a buy rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Citigroup upped their price target on Altria Group from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Altria Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altria Group has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $50.36.
About Altria Group
Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.
Recommended Story: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?
Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.