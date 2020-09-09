Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.21 to $4.38 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.31. Altria Group also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 4.21-4.38 EPS.

Altria Group stock opened at $43.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $80.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.65 and a 200-day moving average of $40.23. Altria Group has a 52 week low of $30.95 and a 52 week high of $51.78.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. Altria Group had a positive return on equity of 109.11% and a negative net margin of 3.57%. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Altria Group will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is 79.62%.

MO has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine lowered Altria Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Piper Sandler reissued a buy rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Citigroup upped their price target on Altria Group from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Altria Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altria Group has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $50.36.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

