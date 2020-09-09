Altagas (TSE:ALA) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $16.18

Altagas Ltd (TSE:ALA)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $16.18 and traded as high as $17.26. Altagas shares last traded at $16.78, with a volume of 833,939 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ALA. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Altagas from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Altagas from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$19.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. CSFB increased their price target on shares of Altagas from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Altagas from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Altagas from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$20.36.

Get Altagas alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$17.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$16.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.50.

Altagas (TSE:ALA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$989.15 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Altagas Ltd will post 1.0499999 EPS for the current year.

About Altagas (TSE:ALA)

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Utilities, Midstream, and Power. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and 2 regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.6 million customers.

Further Reading: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Altagas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altagas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.