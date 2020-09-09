Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $170.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Chardan Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 7th. UBS Group upped their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their target price for the company from $162.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $150.95.

ALNY opened at $122.99 on Tuesday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $73.32 and a 1 year high of $167.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $141.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 5.42 and a current ratio of 5.62. The company has a market cap of $14.24 billion, a PE ratio of -16.25 and a beta of 1.63.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.82) by $0.26. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 245.14% and a negative return on equity of 58.40%. The company had revenue of $77.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.83) earnings per share. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 102.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, COO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 11,236 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $1,808,996.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 15,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,537,199. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Barry E. Greene sold 22,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.99, for a total transaction of $3,562,177.35. Following the sale, the president now owns 84,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,519,314.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 115,516 shares of company stock worth $17,695,390 in the last 90 days. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 12.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,986,000 after purchasing an additional 16,733 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $914,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $273,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 27.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,926 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,563,000 after acquiring an additional 9,146 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 19.3% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 16,463 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 2,666 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system/ocular diseases.

