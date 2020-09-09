AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income FD (NYSE:NIE) Declares $0.38 Quarterly Dividend

AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income FD (NYSE:NIE) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.38 per share on Friday, September 25th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 11th.

Shares of NYSE NIE opened at $23.80 on Wednesday. AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income FD has a 12 month low of $14.62 and a 12 month high of $25.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.60 and a 200-day moving average of $21.88.

In related news, insider Douglas Forsyth sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.66, for a total transaction of $493,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

