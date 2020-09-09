Allianz (FRA:ALV) PT Set at €208.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Allianz (FRA:ALV) received a €208.00 ($244.71) price objective from stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.86% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €232.00 ($272.94) target price on Allianz and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €165.00 ($194.12) price objective on Allianz and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €220.00 ($258.82) price objective on Allianz and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank set a €230.00 ($270.59) price objective on Allianz and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €205.00 ($241.18) price objective on Allianz and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €207.00 ($243.53).

Shares of ALV opened at €179.52 ($211.20) on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €182.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €173.93. Allianz has a 1 year low of €167.30 ($196.82) and a 1 year high of €206.80 ($243.29).

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel insurance products to private and corporate customers.

