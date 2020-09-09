Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Position Reduced by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,032,446 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 181,707 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 10.20% of Align Technology worth $2,204,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALGN. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Align Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Align Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Align Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. raised its holdings in Align Technology by 51.3% during the second quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 121 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in Align Technology by 625.0% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 174 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 86.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ALGN opened at $315.94 on Wednesday. Align Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.88 and a twelve month high of $326.36. The stock has a market cap of $24.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38, a PEG ratio of 21.69 and a beta of 1.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $302.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $245.96.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $352.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.50 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 78.75% and a return on equity of 81.50%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Align Technology news, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 7,000 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.08, for a total transaction of $2,072,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,553,337.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas M. Prescott sold 35,000 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.83, for a total transaction of $10,564,050.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 114,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,668,193.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,252 shares of company stock valued at $22,460,548 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on ALGN. ValuEngine cut Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Align Technology from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Align Technology from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Barclays lowered shares of Align Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Align Technology from $258.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $279.00.

Align Technology Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontics, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services. The Clear Aligner segment consists of comprehensive products, including Invisalign Comprehensive treatment that addresses the orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators and compensation for tooth eruption; Invisalign Assist treatment, which offers support to dental practitioners throughout the treatment process, including progress tracking; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase II package for younger patients with early mixed dentition with a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

