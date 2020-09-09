Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) in a report released on Tuesday, 24/7 WallStreet reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $46.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ALK. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Alaska Air Group from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Alaska Air Group from $51.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Alaska Air Group from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $48.38.

Alaska Air Group stock opened at $41.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 90.43 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.03. Alaska Air Group has a fifty-two week low of $20.02 and a fifty-two week high of $72.22.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported ($3.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.39) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $421.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.31 million. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 0.85% and a negative return on equity of 0.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 81.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group will post -8.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alaska Air Group news, insider Joseph A. Sprague sold 4,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total value of $178,412.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,444 shares in the company, valued at $641,973.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total value of $97,550.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $780,595.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALK. Weaver Consulting Group boosted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 73.8% in the 2nd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 695 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 24,912 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC boosted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 4.4% in the second quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 8,739 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 22,209 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 8,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.06% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,200 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

