Alan Stewart Purchases 63 Shares of Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO) Stock

Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO) insider Alan Stewart acquired 63 shares of Tesco stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 217 ($2.84) per share, for a total transaction of £136.71 ($178.64).
Alan Stewart also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, June 12th, Alan Stewart acquired 62 shares of Tesco stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 225 ($2.94) per share, for a total transaction of £139.50 ($182.28).
Shares of TSCO opened at GBX 220.40 ($2.88) on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 221.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 228.02. Tesco PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 203.70 ($2.66) and a 52-week high of GBX 332.67 ($4.35). The firm has a market cap of $21.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.73.
Tesco Company Profile
Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer. The company also provides retail banking and insurance services. It has operations in the United Kingdom, Ireland, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Slovakia, Malaysia, Thailand, and internationally. The company serves its customers through 6,809 stores, as well as online.
