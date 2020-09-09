Alan Stewart Purchases 63 Shares of Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO) Stock

Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO) insider Alan Stewart acquired 63 shares of Tesco stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 217 ($2.84) per share, for a total transaction of £136.71 ($178.64).

Alan Stewart also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 12th, Alan Stewart acquired 62 shares of Tesco stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 225 ($2.94) per share, for a total transaction of £139.50 ($182.28).

Shares of TSCO opened at GBX 220.40 ($2.88) on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 221.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 228.02. Tesco PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 203.70 ($2.66) and a 52-week high of GBX 332.67 ($4.35). The firm has a market cap of $21.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.73.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TSCO shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tesco in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Tesco from GBX 248 ($3.24) to GBX 265 ($3.46) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 275 ($3.59) price target on shares of Tesco in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tesco in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tesco in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 284.09 ($3.71).

Tesco Company Profile

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer. The company also provides retail banking and insurance services. It has operations in the United Kingdom, Ireland, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Slovakia, Malaysia, Thailand, and internationally. The company serves its customers through 6,809 stores, as well as online.

