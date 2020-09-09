Alacer Gold (TSE:ASR) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $7.74

Posted by on Sep 9th, 2020

Alacer Gold Corp (TSE:ASR) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.74 and traded as high as $8.84. Alacer Gold shares last traded at $8.62, with a volume of 755,878 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.22, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$9.24 and a 200 day moving average of C$7.76.

Alacer Gold (TSE:ASR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The mining company reported C$0.13 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$176.30 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Alacer Gold Corp will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Alacer Gold Company Profile (TSE:ASR)

Alacer Gold Corp. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of mineral deposits in Turkey. It primarily holds an 80% interest in the Copler gold mine that is located in the Erzincan Province, east-central Turkey. The company is based in Denver, Colorado.

