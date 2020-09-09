Alacer Gold (TSE:ASR) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $7.74

Alacer Gold Corp (TSE:ASR) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.74 and traded as high as $8.84. Alacer Gold shares last traded at $8.62, with a volume of 755,878 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.22, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$9.24 and a 200 day moving average of C$7.76.

Alacer Gold (TSE:ASR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The mining company reported C$0.13 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$176.30 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Alacer Gold Corp will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Alacer Gold Corp. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of mineral deposits in Turkey. It primarily holds an 80% interest in the Copler gold mine that is located in the Erzincan Province, east-central Turkey. The company is based in Denver, Colorado.

