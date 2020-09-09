AK PWR & TEL CO/SH SH (OTCMKTS:APTL) Trading 9.3% Higher

AK PWR & TEL CO/SH SH (OTCMKTS:APTL)’s share price traded up 9.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $56.00 and last traded at $56.00. 100 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 987% from the average session volume of 9 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.22.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.26.

AK PWR & TEL CO/SH SH Company Profile (OTCMKTS:APTL)

Alaska Power & Telephone Company, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated electric and telephone services in rural portions of Alaska. It operates through Electric and Telecommunications segments. The Electric segment offers retail and wholesale electric services, including hydroelectric and diesel generation facilities.

Featured Story: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for AK PWR & TEL CO/SH SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AK PWR & TEL CO/SH SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.