Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Cuts Stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 199,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,691 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF worth $8,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 1,139.7% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,607 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 1,695.7% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 4,324 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000.

Shares of IEUR opened at $45.09 on Wednesday. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a twelve month low of $30.92 and a twelve month high of $50.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.99.

