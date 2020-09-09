Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Purchased by Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,477 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $4,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 6,598.7% during the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,769,030 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,024,851,000 after purchasing an additional 2,727,693 shares during the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the first quarter worth about $362,794,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 94.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,646,720 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $707,710,000 after purchasing an additional 799,163 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 70.4% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,853,168 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $806,703,000 after purchasing an additional 765,634 shares during the period. Finally, WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST grew its stake in Adobe by 19,398.2% during the 2nd quarter. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST now owns 544,000 shares of the software company’s stock worth $236,809,000 after buying an additional 541,210 shares during the last quarter. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 10,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.68, for a total value of $4,326,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.76, for a total value of $225,518.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 101,411 shares of company stock worth $44,998,755. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $462.13 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $235.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.94. Adobe Inc has a 52-week low of $255.13 and a 52-week high of $536.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $465.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $392.44.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The software company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 35.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ADBE shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Adobe from $325.00 to $426.00 in a report on Friday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $375.00 price objective (up from $290.00) on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $330.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $325.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $411.00.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

