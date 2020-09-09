Admiral Group (LON:ADM) PT Raised to GBX 2,500 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Admiral Group (LON:ADM) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,175 ($28.42) to GBX 2,500 ($32.67) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 3.99% from the company’s current price.
A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Admiral Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a GBX 2,566 ($33.53) price objective for the company. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Admiral Group from GBX 2,300 ($30.05) to GBX 2,200 ($28.75) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,279.27 ($29.78).
Shares of Admiral Group stock opened at GBX 2,604 ($34.03) on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,541.48 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,327.96. Admiral Group has a 1-year low of GBX 1,860 ($24.30) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,754 ($35.99). The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.92. The company has a market cap of $7.66 billion and a PE ratio of 15.36.
Admiral Group Company Profile
Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: UK Insurance, International Car Insurance, Price Comparison, and Other. It underwrites car insurance and other insurance products; offers van insurance and associated products primarily to small businesses, as well as general insurance products; and provides household insurance, and commercial vehicle insurance broking services.
