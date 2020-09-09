Admiral Group (LON:ADM) PT Raised to GBX 2,500 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Admiral Group (LON:ADM) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,175 ($28.42) to GBX 2,500 ($32.67) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 3.99% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Admiral Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a GBX 2,566 ($33.53) price objective for the company. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Admiral Group from GBX 2,300 ($30.05) to GBX 2,200 ($28.75) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,279.27 ($29.78).

Shares of Admiral Group stock opened at GBX 2,604 ($34.03) on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,541.48 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,327.96. Admiral Group has a 1-year low of GBX 1,860 ($24.30) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,754 ($35.99). The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.92. The company has a market cap of $7.66 billion and a PE ratio of 15.36.

In other Admiral Group news, insider Milena Mondini de Focatiis sold 43 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,697 ($35.24), for a total value of £1,159.71 ($1,515.37). Also, insider David Stevens sold 225,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,670 ($34.89), for a total transaction of £6,007,500 ($7,849,862.80).

Admiral Group Company Profile

Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: UK Insurance, International Car Insurance, Price Comparison, and Other. It underwrites car insurance and other insurance products; offers van insurance and associated products primarily to small businesses, as well as general insurance products; and provides household insurance, and commercial vehicle insurance broking services.

