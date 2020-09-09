ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Upgraded to Buy by ValuEngine

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ACAD. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $41.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACAD traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.08. 3,070 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,335,514. The stock has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.99 and a beta of 1.50. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $30.02 and a fifty-two week high of $58.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.03. The company has a current ratio of 8.51, a quick ratio of 8.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $110.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.65 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 33.49% and a negative net margin of 57.28%. As a group, research analysts predict that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -1.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Michael J. Yang sold 27,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total transaction of $1,532,812.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $714,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 82,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total value of $4,117,218.85. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 19,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $994,846.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 27.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACAD. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,728,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,010,000 after purchasing an additional 107,011 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 107.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 74,036 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,128,000 after buying an additional 38,320 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 174,770 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,384,000 after buying an additional 27,342 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 230,061 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,720,000 after buying an additional 19,666 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 260,104 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,607,000 after buying an additional 36,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.08% of the company’s stock.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

