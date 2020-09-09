ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Sell

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

ACAD has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James began coverage on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.50.

NASDAQ:ACAD traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.08. 3,070 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,335,514. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.03. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $30.02 and a one year high of $58.72. The company has a quick ratio of 8.44, a current ratio of 8.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.99 and a beta of 1.50.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.17. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 33.49% and a negative net margin of 57.28%. The business had revenue of $110.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.65 million. Equities analysts predict that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -1.65 EPS for the current year.

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Michael J. Yang sold 27,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total transaction of $1,532,812.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $714,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 82,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total value of $4,117,218.85. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 19,885 shares in the company, valued at $994,846.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 27.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 17.2% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $186,000. 96.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

