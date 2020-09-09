ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) Issues Earnings Results

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.33, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. ABM Industries had a positive return on equity of 10.10% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS.

ABM traded up $1.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.00. The stock had a trading volume of 3,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,667. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -101.81 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.18 and a 200 day moving average of $33.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. ABM Industries has a 1 year low of $19.79 and a 1 year high of $40.78.

In other ABM Industries news, CFO Dean A. Chin sold 3,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total value of $131,024.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,900 shares in the company, valued at $1,089,225. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rene Jacobsen sold 716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.43, for a total value of $28,231.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,149 shares of company stock valued at $185,748. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ABM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on ABM Industries from $23.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Sidoti lowered ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. CL King raised ABM Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ABM Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on ABM Industries from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

ABM Industries Company Profile

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Technical Solutions, and Healthcare segments. The company offers janitorial, electrical and lighting, energy, facilities engineering, HVAC and mechanical, landscape and turf, mission critical, and parking solutions.

