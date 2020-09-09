Aberdeen Standard Bloomberg Energy Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free ETF (NYSEARCA:BEF) Shares Up 0%

Aberdeen Standard Bloomberg Energy Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free ETF (NYSEARCA:BEF) shot up 0% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $25.57 and last traded at $25.57. 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 480 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.56.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.00.

Read More: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Standard Bloomberg Energy Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Standard Bloomberg Energy Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.