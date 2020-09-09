9,772 Shares in Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) Acquired by Cipher Capital LP

Cipher Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 9,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $611,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ELS. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 65.1% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,009,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $250,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581,236 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 26.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,484,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $257,760,000 after buying an additional 949,018 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 23.1% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,367,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $251,066,000 after acquiring an additional 819,371 shares during the period. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC raised its position in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 349.9% in the second quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 851,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,206,000 after acquiring an additional 662,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 46.6% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,741,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,149,000 after acquiring an additional 553,542 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ELS opened at $63.73 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.46. The stock has a market cap of $11.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.18, a PEG ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $41.97 and a one year high of $77.55.

Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Equity Lifestyle Properties had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 17.93%. The business had revenue of $254.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

ELS has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Equity Lifestyle Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.60.

In other news, CFO Paul Seavey sold 17,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.53, for a total value of $1,186,629.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 132,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,802,185.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 28, 2019, we own or have an interest in 409 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 153,984 sites.

