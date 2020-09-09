72,400 Shares in Bill.com Holdings (NYSE:KC) Acquired by Driehaus Capital Management LLC

Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bill.com Holdings (NYSE:KC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 72,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,282,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Bill.com in the 2nd quarter worth $423,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Bill.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $17,793,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Bill.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,810,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Bill.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,559,000. Finally, KAMES CAPITAL plc purchased a new stake in shares of Bill.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,226,000.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Bill.com in a report on Monday, June 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bill.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Bill.com in a research note on Monday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Bill.com in a research report on Friday, July 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE KC opened at $31.87 on Wednesday. Bill.com Holdings has a 12 month low of $17.01 and a 12 month high of $42.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.03.

Bill.com (NYSE:KC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.36) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 64.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Bill.com Company Profile

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited researches, develops, and provides cloud technology and services. The company develops a service system which is based on its cloud storage platform. It offers file sharing and storage service under brand name Kuaipan to enterprises and individual users. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Cayman Islands.

