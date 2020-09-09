69,300 Shares in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Purchased by Driehaus Capital Management LLC

Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 69,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,430,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Marvell Technology Group by 9.8% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 1.5% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 26,464 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Gagnon Securities LLC grew its stake in Marvell Technology Group by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 14,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. 88.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $37.55 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.06. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of $16.45 and a twelve month high of $41.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.04 billion, a PE ratio of 100.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. Marvell Technology Group had a net margin of 50.67% and a return on equity of 3.10%. The business had revenue of $727.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.88 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MRVL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cfra raised their price target on Marvell Technology Group from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Bank of America upped their price target on Marvell Technology Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Marvell Technology Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Marvell Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marvell Technology Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.39.

In other news, COO Andrew Micallef sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.65, for a total value of $346,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 100,621 shares in the company, valued at $3,486,517.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 16,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.13, for a total value of $562,325.91. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,701 shares in the company, valued at $1,921,646.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 68,507 shares of company stock worth $2,432,226. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

