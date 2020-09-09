5,316 Shares in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) Purchased by Cipher Capital LP

Cipher Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $673,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 1,478.6% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 1,144.4% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Chubb by 296.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Chubb during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the second quarter worth $33,000. 87.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on CB. Raymond James boosted their price target on Chubb from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. ValuEngine raised Chubb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Chubb from $138.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Evercore ISI upgraded Chubb from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $157.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Chubb from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.00.

Shares of NYSE:CB opened at $121.11 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $128.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. Chubb Ltd has a 1-year low of $87.35 and a 1-year high of $167.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.64.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.10. Chubb had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 5.98%. The business had revenue of $7.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Chubb Ltd will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 17th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.86%.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

