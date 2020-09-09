51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on JOBS. TheStreet cut shares of 51job from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 51job from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.75.

Shares of 51job stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.38. 53 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,896. 51job has a twelve month low of $53.94 and a twelve month high of $92.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.01 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.87.

51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. 51job had a net margin of 30.14% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The business had revenue of $117.29 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that 51job will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JOBS. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of 51job in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in 51job by 4,541.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of 51job in the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of 51job in the first quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 51job in the first quarter valued at $111,000. Institutional investors own 43.16% of the company’s stock.

51job Company Profile

51job, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated human resource services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online recruitment services through its Websites comprising 51job.com, yingjiesheng.com, 51jingying.com, and lagou.com; and mobile applications that enable job seekers to access their accounts through mobile devices and utilize functions available on their Websites.

