500,729 Shares in Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ:SFIX) Purchased by Balyasny Asset Management LLC

Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ:SFIX) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 500,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,488,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SFIX. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Stitch Fix during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Stitch Fix by 285.7% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in Stitch Fix by 77.3% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 70.1% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934 shares during the period. 51.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Stitch Fix news, insider Scott Darling sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 79,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,976,850. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Katrina Lake sold 44,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.42, for a total value of $1,083,271.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $942,416.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 352,904 shares of company stock valued at $8,922,825 in the last quarter. 47.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SFIX traded up $1.81 on Wednesday, hitting $28.41. 58,934 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,691,163. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of -189.79 and a beta of 2.73. Stitch Fix Inc has a 12 month low of $10.90 and a 12 month high of $30.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $371.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.54 million. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a negative return on equity of 3.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Stitch Fix Inc will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SFIX shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Stitch Fix in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Stitch Fix in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Stitch Fix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.95.

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile app in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc. and changed its name to Stitch Fix, Inc in October 2011.

